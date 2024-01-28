DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Max Czollek liest im Uebel & Gefährlich

Uebel & Gefährlich
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
TalkHamburg
€17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Max Czollek liest im Übel und Gefährlich. Versöhnungstheater und mehr.

Mit Special Guest Daniel Kahn.

28.01.2024

Einlass 19:30h

Beginn: 20:00h

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:30 pm

