DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Buon Non Capodanno con l'Orchestra Maestro Canello

SPAZIOPORTO
Sat, 30 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A Spazioporto il Capodanno arriva prima di tutti grazie ai prodigi del Maestro Canello e della sua orchestra ( magistralmente interpretata dai Terraross & Friends ) che sposterà avanti di 24 ore le lancette per i festeggiamenti dell'anno che se ne va. Even...

Tutte le età
Presentato da AFO6 Srls.

Venue

SPAZIOPORTO

Via Foca Niceforo, 28, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.