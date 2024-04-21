Top track

Bobine - Loveur

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bobine

La Boule Noire
Sun, 21 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bobine - Loveur
Got a code?

About

Fer de lance d’un courant musical déjanté : l’electrapp, Bobine propose un style unique, comme si Orelsan avait demandé un feat à Slowthai composé par Roland Cristal. Son autodérision assumée sur des prods explosives assurent un spectacle haut en couleur q...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Eben Productions..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.