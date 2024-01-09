DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sophie Chernin sings and writes for longtime NYC-based rock band Madam West. Her solo set layers live vocal loops and drum sequencers into a playful mix of partial pop covers and improvised or rearranged original compositions.
A Bunch of Dead People +Poet...
