Rose Rutledge, Sophie Chernin & more

Sleepwalk
Tue, 9 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sophie Chernin sings and writes for longtime NYC-based rock band Madam West. Her solo set layers live vocal loops and drum sequencers into a playful mix of partial pop covers and improvised or rearranged original compositions.

A Bunch of Dead People +Poet...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

