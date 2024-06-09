Top track

Out The Fire (At The Hotel) - Radio Edit

Franky Rizardo w. Mahony on The Roof by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sun, 9 Jun, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
From $12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We’re flying in one of the Netherlands finest electronic music prodigies, Franky Rizardo to The Roof of S-I on June 9th, 2024, for one very special night of music from the top-dog himself.

Rizardo has been a firm favorite amongst the electronic music comm...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gray Area & Superior Ingredients
Lineup

Franky Rizardo, Mahony, Luna Mar

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

