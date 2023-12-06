Top track

Vintage Culture & James Hype - You Give Me a Feeling

Vintage Culture | Hurry Slowly: Art Week

Toe Jam Backlot
Wed, 6 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
From $36.37

About

MIAMI: Vintage Culture comes to Wynwood this Art Week! Wednesday December 6th, Hurry Up Slowly transforms Toe Jam Backlot into your Art Week Playground with ‘Off The Canvas’ featuring Vintage Culture, Calussa & Doozie.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hurry Up Slowly.

Venue

Toe Jam Backlot

150 NW 21st St, Miami, FL 33127, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

