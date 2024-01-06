DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Foundations: Free Garage Party

Patterns
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
Free
About

FREE UKG Party

We invite some of Brightons best local selectors for a night of UK garage.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

