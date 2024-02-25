DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Voodoo Beach + Shybits + Sex Beat

Conne Island
Sun, 25 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Voodoo Beachs Post Punk neigt sich auf Wonderful Life hier und da dem Noise Rock mit seinen ungehobelten, eigenwilligen Kapriolen zu. Urgewalten, die immer wieder aus dem Nichts Rädekers eingängigen Gitarrenriffs auffressen, Karstens Bass geht dann im Fe...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von Projektverein e.V..

Voodoo Beach, Shybits, Sex Beat

Conne Island

Koburger Straße, 04277 Leipzig, Germany
Doors open6:00 pm

