January Blues Festival : Laura B and her Band

The Forge
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
January Blues Festival presents

LAURA B & her Band

+ support: Chris Corcoran Trio

+ Host/Dj: Snowboy

Laura B is the UK’s foremost authentic Rhythm & Blues vocalist and performer. Her powerhouse vocals are inspired by original legends such as Ruth Bro...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.