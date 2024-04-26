DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JEWEL USAIN

Le Sucre
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
Selling fast
€25.50
About

Qu’est-ce qu’il reste à faire après avoir fini le mode difficile d’un jeu ? C’est la question à laquelle s’est confronté Jewel Usain après la sortie de son dernier projet, “Mode Difficile”, en 2021. Sa réponse s’illustre dans un premier véritable album de...

Présenté par HIGH-LO

Lineup

Jewel Usain

Venue

Le Sucre

50 Quai Rambaud, 69002 Lyon, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

