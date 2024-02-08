Top track

MiiRA - Lembro

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Miira

La Boule Noire
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

MiiRA - Lembro
Got a code?

About

Mayra Matte Nunes, autrice-compositrice et interprète aka MiiRA est née en 1989 à Florianopolis, île du sud du Brésil, avant d’emménager rapidement en France. C’est bercée par la voix de son père qu’elle découvre les paysages musicaux de Milton Nascimento,...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Boule Noire & WEDGE

Lineup

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.