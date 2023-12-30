DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KISSTORY: New Years Eve Eve Day Party

Motion
Sat, 30 Dec, 3:00 pm
DJBristol
From £13.13
About

Saturday 30th December KISSTORY lands back at Motion!

Expect a huge Winter wonderland style party from 3pm until late into the early hours of Sunday morning!

"New Years Eve- Eve just got better"

The final Saturday of the year!

It’s time to re-unite the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Motion x KISSTORY

Venue

Motion

74-78 Avon St, Bristol BS2 0PX
Doors open3:00 pm
2500 capacity
Accessibility information

