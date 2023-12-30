DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday 30th December KISSTORY lands back at Motion!
Expect a huge Winter wonderland style party from 3pm until late into the early hours of Sunday morning!
"New Years Eve- Eve just got better"
The final Saturday of the year!
It’s time to re-unite the...
