Top track

Zkr - Philly

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ZKR

Rocher de Palmer
Tue, 5 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsCenon
€29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Zkr - Philly
Got a code?

About

Auguri et Sauce Prod. présentent :

ZKR le 5 mars 2024 au Rocher de Palmer (Bordeaux) !

ZKR va à l’essentiel et remet à l’ordre du jour un phrasé précis, des schémas de rimes complexes et un flow d’une musicalité puissante pour son jeune âge. ZKR, c’est...

Accompagnant exigé si moins de 16 ans
Présenté par SAUCE PROD.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ZKR

Venue

Rocher de Palmer

1 Rue Aristide Briand, 33150 Cenon, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.