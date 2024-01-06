DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Featuring an all star lineup of Brooklyn’s finest, ERL (Emo Request Live) is partnering with the Sultan Room to host NYC’s first, and only, LIVE Pop-Punk request band. Assemble your fellow emo kids (21+), send in your picks & come kick off the new year wit...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.