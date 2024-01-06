DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ERL - Emo Request Live

The Sultan Room
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
$13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Featuring an all star lineup of Brooklyn’s finest, ERL (Emo Request Live) is partnering with the Sultan Room to host NYC’s first, and only, LIVE Pop-Punk request band. Assemble your fellow emo kids (21+), send in your picks & come kick off the new year wit...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room in partnership with Playground Productions
Lineup

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
250 capacity

