Dysphoria

Tom Rasmussen

Colour Factory
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
£17

Dysphoria
About

Tom Rasmussen’s debut album Body Building (Globe Town Records 2023) fuses dark dance music with an aesthetic and live performance that takes influence from their past life in drag. Born and raised in Lancashire, Tom moved to London where they fell into the...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Amigas.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tom Rasmussen

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Doors open7:00 pm

