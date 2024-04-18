DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hair

The Obie Theatre - The BRIT School
Thu, 18 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
TheatreLondon
Year 13 Musical Theatre Strand presents the 2024 season of shows; Chicago, Beauty and the Beast, and Hair.

14 (Must be 14 or older)
Presented by The BRIT School Limited.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Obie Theatre - The BRIT School

60 The Crescent, Croydon CR0 2HN, UK
Doors open6:45 pm

