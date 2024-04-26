Top track

Johnny Jane - Attitude

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Johnny Jane

EMB Sannois
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€19.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Johnny Jane - Attitude
Got a code?

About

Assez réfléchi pour savoir douter, assez talentueux pour briller, Johnny Jane signe avec Désordres la suite d’une discographie quasi-parfaite et toujours en mouvement, qui risque bien de continuer à surprendre une audience toujours plus nombreuse.

Tout public
EMB Sannois
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Johnny Jane

Venue

EMB Sannois

2 Rue du Président Georges Pompidou, 95110 Sannois, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.