DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Califone with special guests Psychic Temple + DJ Chars Records

Alex's Bar
Fri, 1 Mar, 7:00 pm
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Califone + very special guests TBA

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Califone

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

