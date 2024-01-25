DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

East Is Beast ft. Jack Panther, CLEM, Lévyne

Paper Dress Vintage
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
East is Beast, is a brand new series of gig nights here in East London. The first installment features a stacked lineup of artists including; alt-pop prodigy Jack Panther, sultry voiced neo soul star CLEM and talented, intimate writer & producer Lévyne.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by East Is Beast.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CLEM

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

