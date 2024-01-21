Top track

Ocean LeClair - I Thought I Could Swim

Ocean LeClair / Arthur Squawks / Louis Rivelino

The Finsbury
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

Edition 49 of The Sound Sniffer Sessions sees Ocean LeClair headline with full band and support from Arthur Squawks ans Louis Rivelino.

Ocean LeClair:

Ocean LeClair is a singer-songwriter, cult leader and artist who currently resides in London. Exploring...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Sound Sniffer.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Arthur Squawks!

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

