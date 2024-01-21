Top track

Pink Eye Club's Sunday Roast

Windmill Brixton
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pink Eye Club's Sunday Roast is back for 2024 with one of the best menus ever...

EWE AND FRIENDS - https://www.instagram.com/eweandfriends/ - One of the most exciting new bands around. "It was a genuine honour to witness such a major commitment to disco,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nastazia Bazil, Ski Lift, Pink Eye Club and 1 more

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

