DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Louie Vega dj set and Friends after-party (Vol 5)

STEREO Covent Garden
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£21.83

Event information

Get ready for an exceptional night of musical brilliance as the renowned DJ Louie Vega takes center stage at STEREO Covent Garden on Friday, January 26th. Louie Vega, a true icon in the world of house music, will showcase his remarkable talent and infectio...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Stereo Covent Garden.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Louie Vega

Venue

STEREO Covent Garden

35 The Piazza, Westminster, London, WC2E 8BE, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm

