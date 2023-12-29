DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Zsongo Club

Molotov
Fri, 29 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyVigo
€7
About

More than a party. Zsongo, a place free of prejudices, where everyone is welcome regardless of their ideology, culture, origin, orientation, gender...

Zsongo's purpose goes beyond a party. Zsongo is characterized by African rhythms such as afrohouse afrob...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por ZSONGO CLUB.
Venue

Molotov

Travesía Santiago De Vigo n1, 36201 Vigo, Pontevedra, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

