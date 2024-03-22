Top track

Lola Young

Songbyrd
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

22-year-old Lola Young has one of those voices. You know, the ones that are impossible to ignore: made for smoky dark clubs as much as hushed arenas, it’s got a depth, rawness and huskiness that reduces crowds to pin-drop silence.

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lola Young

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

