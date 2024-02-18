DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dimanche en cuisine avec Kalimera / Spanakopita

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Sun, 18 Feb 2024, 5:30 pm
Food & drinkParis
€25.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Un dimanche par mois, retrouve Télémaque à Ground Control pour parler de la cuisine grecque traditionnelle (et aussi moderne) et cuisiner un plat ensemble.

Télémaque Argyriou a créé Kalimera en 2015 avec son food truck jaune dans la City de Londres. Sa cu...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open5:30 pm

