Vincenzo Comunale Live

Santeria Toscana 31
Wed, 27 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
ComedyMilano
€18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Vincenzo Comunale è autore di quattro one man show: "Quasi Adulto", "Sono confuso, ma ho le idee chiare", “Titolo Provvisorio” ed il più recente "Definitivo3"; già dai titoli di questo show si evince la sua volontà di ironizzare sulla "precarietà" del mond...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Comedy Show

Vincenzo Comunale

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

