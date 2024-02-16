DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Club Quarantine Presents: Valentines They 2

Ground Control
Fri, 16 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyToronto
CA$34.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
❤️ Our first IRL event in a over a year VALENTINES THEY 2. ❤️

Our first VTHEY event sold-out NYC in 2022, so were bringing it back to our fave city!

SUPER LIMITED TICKETS. GET THEM BEFORE THEY GO UP! *No tickets at door* 🫢

Your $ will help Club Quarant...

This is a 19+ event.
Presented by Club Quarantine.
THELIMITDOESNOTEXIST

Ground Control

1279 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1L6, Canada
Doors open10:00 pm

