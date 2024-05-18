Top track

Garage Psyche Special: The Thanes vs The Beatpack!: Saturday 18 May 24 (e-ticket)

The Night Owl Finsbury Park
Sat, 18 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.50

About

The Thanes have been playing their 60s style garage beat folk punk pop and odd little forays into the realms of the psychedelic for 35 + years now!

Based in Edinburgh, Scotland, among the more iconic groups The Thanes have appeared on live bills alongside...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 14th Floor Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Thanes, The Beatpack

Venue

The Night Owl Finsbury Park

5 Station Pl, Finsbury Park, London N4 2DH, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

