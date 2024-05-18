DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Thanes have been playing their 60s style garage beat folk punk pop and odd little forays into the realms of the psychedelic for 35 + years now!
Based in Edinburgh, Scotland, among the more iconic groups The Thanes have appeared on live bills alongside...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.