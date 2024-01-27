DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Localhost v0.01

Moonlight Lounge
Sat, 27 Jan, 9:00 pm
PartyLas Vegas
$9.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

🎊 This isn't just a party; it's an adventure! Get lost in the music(and hopefully not finding the venue), dance your heart away, and let the night take you to new heights.

🎶 What to Expect:

🔊 Local DJs

🤫 Spankin' new high-tech venue.

💃 Dancing til...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Knock on the Sky.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Moonlight Lounge

4500 East Sunset Road, Henderson, Nevada 89014, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
600 capacity

