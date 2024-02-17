DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Neuroscience of Attraction with Dr Anna Machin

Nerve Centre
Sat, 17 Feb, 7:00 pm
TalkBelfast
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Proudly part of the NI Science Festival.

Why are we attracted to some people but not others? And why is attraction sometimes a bolt from the blue, while at others it’s a gentle, slow burn? Join evolutionary anthropologist Dr Anna Machin in unravelling the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Seed Talks
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Nerve Centre

7-8 Magazine Street, The Diamond, Londonderry, BT48 6, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.