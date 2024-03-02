DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hightown Pirates

The Albion Rooms
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsMargate
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
"Quite possibly the most criminally ignored artist of the past decade" - Mojo

Delighted to welcome Hightown Pirates to The Waste Land for an intimate stripped back performance. Simon's newest album 'Welcome t Wilderness Hill' was recorded with Jason Staff...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Albion Rooms.
Hightown Pirates

The Albion Rooms

31 Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2HL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

