Psymon Spine at Saturn Bar

Saturn Bar
Sun, 17 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$18.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Psymon Spine

Funk guitars, liquid synths and a rush of euphoria fuse together on the experimental pop of Brooklyn’s Psymon Spine. Formed by members of dreamy pop outfit Barrie, 2021’s psychedelic trip Charismatic Megafauna (which the band remixed entirely in 2022) comb Read more

Event information

Psymon Spine at the Saturn Bar

This is an 21+ event
The Saturn Bar
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Psymon Spine

Venue

Saturn Bar

3067 St Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
240 capacity

