The AI Improv Show

The Bill Murray
Sun, 24 Mar, 5:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

AI is coming for all our jobs. Yes, even yours. The AI Improv show explores whether AI can take the jobs of comedians too.

Come watch the first-ever AI-generated improv show to see whether it can do a better job than the human improvisers. We challenge th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
Lineup

Liz Guterbock

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

