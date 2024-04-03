DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

H31R + Niecy Blues

Paper Dress Vintage
Wed, 3 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

H31R + Niecy Blues (co-headline)

WED 3RD APR

PAPER DRESS VINTAGE

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Bird On The Wire.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

H31R, Niecy Blues

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs