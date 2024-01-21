DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Swapparty - If you don't use it, exchange it!

The Yellow Bar
Sun, 21 Jan, 5:00 pm
PartyRoma
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hey you, yes, you! Have you already stocked up on Christmas sweaters? Did your aunt gift you a steak grill even though you're vegan? And did you even dare with those zebra-print pants you snagged on sale, but now you're thinking, "How do I even match...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da PIERRE SRL.

The Yellow Bar

Via Palestro 40, 00185 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open5:00 pm

