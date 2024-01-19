DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Can't Stop Talking / Big Hug / Yoga Mum

Sebright Arms
Fri, 19 Jan, 7:30 pm
About

The Sebright Arms presents a night of sludgey riffage and trash-punk noise - come get lost in the pit with garage rockers Can't Stop Talking, hard indie rock hitters Big Hug and new punk band Yoga Mum.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Can’t Stop Talking , Big Hug

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
7:30 pm
150 capacity

