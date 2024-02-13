DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sir Jude + Sabiyha

Folklore Hoxton
Tue, 13 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
To celebrate the release of their latest collaboration 'Eaten', Sir Jude and Sabiyha are playing individual, back-to-back sets.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Good Grief MGMT
Sir Jude, Sabiyha

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

