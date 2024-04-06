DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Brewer's Daughter

Hot Box
Sat, 6 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£11
About

The Brewer’s Daughter goes on tour following the release of the 2024 album ‘Made Undone’.

The Brewer's Daughter mixes styles of folk, world music, indie, grunge and ska to create a multi-instrumental set that has the audience in tears, in arms and with a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by EMJAY Sessions
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

