Freakout Weekender- Single Venue, Saturday

Belltown Yacht Club
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:00 pm
$37.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Single Venue, One Day Pass. Entry to BYC, Saturday only.

There are a limited number of Single Venue Passes available.

Saturday:

Derv Gordon

So What

Clean Lines

DJ Maxwell Edison & DJ Kurt Bloch

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Belltown Yacht Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Derv Gordon, So What, Clean Lines and 2 more

Venue

Belltown Yacht Club

2320 1st Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

