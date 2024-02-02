Top track

Karma Sheen - Without You (Raag Jog)

IVW: Karma Sheen + Support

Komedia Studio
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hailing from cosmopolitan London, the music of Karma Sheen merges Hindustani Classical, fuzzy 60s Rock à la Jimi Hendrix and Sufi inspired lyricism, deeply rooted in cultural heritage. Spearheaded by Sameer Khan, who's formally trained by a 600-year-old li...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Acid Box.
Lineup

Karma Sheen

Venue

Komedia Studio

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open7:00 pm
140 capacity

