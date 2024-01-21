DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Canticuénticos | Música para las infancias

SALA APOLO
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 12:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

¡El mejor regalo de Reyes! Canticuénticos, el reconocido grupo argentino de música para la infancia, por primera vez de gira en España, presenta sus canciones más queridas.

Con 15 años de trayectoria, ha realizado más de 2.000 shows, con una propuesta ori...

Organizado por Madre Sierra.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.