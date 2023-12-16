DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Minimval present Interject

Main Club - Club 44
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Minimval present Interjack

Line :

CLARA B2B COSTANZA

BLVCKY B2B NAVIIYA

Randy B2B SKYLINE

CMB CRUZZ B2B MARCO CAVAGNA

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da MADE IN ITALY SRL.

Venue

Main Club - Club 44

Via Carlo Boncompagni, 44, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

