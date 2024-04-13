DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Garage Nation London Brunch

Scala
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 12:00 pm
Food & drinkLondon
From £6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Garage Nation's Brunch is back at Scala!

60 Minutes of Bottomless Cocktails + 1 portion or chicken wings and or pizza per person

Vegan requirements / allergies please e-mail brunch@garage-nation.com

Fun & games and the best UK Garage Vibes!

Party Only...

This is an 18+ event (ID required)
Presented by Garage Nation.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open12:00 pm
Event ends6:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

