Top track

Peter Kernel - Hello My Friend

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Peter Kernel

Le Molotov
Mon, 25 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Peter Kernel - Hello My Friend
Got a code?

About

Peter Kernel est un duo post-pop-art-punk suisse canadien formé par Aris Bassetti et Barbara Lehnhoff (alias Camilla Sparksss). Ils travaillent ensemble et produisent leur propre musique depuis 2005. Au cours des dernières années, Peter Kernel a donné plus...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

peter kernel

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.