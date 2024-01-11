DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tonic 056: Sean Edwards

Rough Trade Bristol
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsBristol
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tonic is Bristol's Music & Poetry Party!

We're all about spell-binding spoken word and magical music-making; inspiring creativity in writing, performance and interaction. This is our first show of 2024, headlined by rising indie artist Sean Edwards. Our s...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Tonic.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm
200 capacity

