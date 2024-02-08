Top track

Adele - Rolling in the Deep

Testify: Gospel Choir perform Adele

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

This February, London’s finest gospel choir performs an intimate evening showcase of Adele’s greatest hits.

Earning fifteen Grammys, twelve BRIT Awards, and over 120 million record sales, Adele is one of the world’s best-selling music artists with a huge...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Testify Gospel Choir

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

