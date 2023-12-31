DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bamboo New Years Eve House Party: Actors Takeover

The Actors
Sun, 31 Dec, 7:30 pm
DJBrighton and Hove
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BAMBOO IS BACK! Brighton’s favourite authentic diaspora night makes it return right in time for the new year. Celebrate with us this December 31st as we host a very special New Year's Eve House Party - taking over The Actors and bringing you 3 ROOMS with 3...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by QM Records.
£
Lineup

DJ Erin, DJ Mimi

Venue

The Actors

4 Prince's Street, Kemptown, Brighton, BN2 1RD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

