DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Diaspora Dialogues "LA POSADA"

El Cid
Fri, 22 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A HOLIDAY CELEBRATION, ESTILO L.A. PIÑATA, TAMALES, PONCHE, PRIZES & MORE.

Music by Altura L.A. : Fuego y Fondo + Dave Salvaje & Ganas (Más Éxitos)

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Anita Herrera
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.