TAYLOR SWIFT DANCE PARTY

The Delancey
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
DJNew York
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Attention Swifties: Get ready to enter your Reputation era. Join us at the “I Wanna Be Your End Game: Taylor Swift Dance Party” on January 18th at The Delancey Rooftop for a night that you’ll regret missing.

This event is on the rooftop

21+ // limited ti...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Happy Clam.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Delancey

168 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

