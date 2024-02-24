DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Paper Flowers Album Release Show

Whereelse?
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

To celebrate the release of their debut album ‘Dandelion’ Paper Flowers are playing a special album release show at Where Else in Margate.

Joined by Coder (South Coast Shoegaze) and Daisy Chain (London Dream Pop)

Three bands, one big wall of ethereal sou...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Paper Flowers
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Paper Flowers

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.