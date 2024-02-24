DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
To celebrate the release of their debut album ‘Dandelion’ Paper Flowers are playing a special album release show at Where Else in Margate.
Joined by Coder (South Coast Shoegaze) and Daisy Chain (London Dream Pop)
Three bands, one big wall of ethereal sou...
